Thunder’s Chet Holmgren shines in Summer League debut

Chet Holmgren attempted to quiet his doubters in his first appearance as a pro basketball player.

The Thunder rookie scored 23 points, blocked six shots, pulled down seven rebounds, sank four 3-pointers and dished out four assists to help Oklahoma City beat the Utah Jazz 98-77 on Tuesday in a Utah Summer League game at Salt Lake City.

Oklahoma City selected Holmgren out of Gonzaga with the second overall pick in last month’s draft. Duke’s Paolo Banchero went No. 1 overall to the Orlando Magic.

Told postgame that he set a Utah Summer League record with his six blocked shots, Holmgren replied, “Only six? That’s the record? Oh, well I’m coming to break it again.”

Holmgren also was effective on the offensive end, sinking 7 of 9 field-goal attempts, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.

In his lone season at Gonzaga, Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 1.9 assists. The Bulldogs entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed but lost in a regional semifinal to Arkansas.

