Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams is in the concussion protocol, the team announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-10 rookie was injured during an NBA G League game with the Oklahoma City Blue on Wednesday night.

Williams, 20, has played in seven games for the Thunder and averaged 3.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.7 minutes.

Oklahoma City drafted Williams in the second round (34th overall) out of Arkansas in the 2022 NBA Draft.

–Field Level Media