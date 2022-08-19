fbpx
Published August 19, 2022

Thumb surgery sidelines Florida QB Jack Miller

Florida Gators quarterback Jack Miller III (10) hands off to Florida Gators running back Montrell Johnson (2) in the first quarter. The Florida Gators scrimmaged in the first quarter during the annual Orange and Blue spring game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL, Thursday afternoon, April 14, 2022. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022Oca Orangeandbluegame
Credit: Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida quarterback Jack Miller underwent surgery for a right thumb injury, multiple reports said Friday.

247Sports reported Miller could return before midseason.

Coach Billy Napier had yet to name a starting quarterback, but it’s been assumed that he will choose Anthony Richardson. Still the loss of Miller is big for the Gators, who don’t have an established backup at the position.

Florida’s 2021 starter, Emory Jones, transferred to Arizona State and has been named that team’s starter.

Miller transferred from Ohio State in the offseason. He saw limited action in 2021 as a redshirt freshman, playing in four games, and completed seven of 14 passes for 101 yards.

Florida will host preseason No. 7 Utah in the season opener on Sept. 3.

–Field Level Media

