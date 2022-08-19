Thumb surgery sidelines Florida QB Jack Miller

Credit: Doug Engle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida quarterback Jack Miller underwent surgery for a right thumb injury, multiple reports said Friday.

247Sports reported Miller could return before midseason.

Coach Billy Napier had yet to name a starting quarterback, but it’s been assumed that he will choose Anthony Richardson. Still the loss of Miller is big for the Gators, who don’t have an established backup at the position.

Florida’s 2021 starter, Emory Jones, transferred to Arizona State and has been named that team’s starter.

Miller transferred from Ohio State in the offseason. He saw limited action in 2021 as a redshirt freshman, playing in four games, and completed seven of 14 passes for 101 yards.

Florida will host preseason No. 7 Utah in the season opener on Sept. 3.

–Field Level Media