Three years since last win, Rickie Fowler leads Zozo after 54 holes

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Rickie Fowler is 14-under-par and holds a one-stroke lead over Keegan Bradley at the Zozo Championship, where he is 18 holes from snapping a three-year winless drought.

He carded a 4-under 66 in Saturday’s third round at Accordia Golf Narashino C.C. in Chiba, Japan.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in this situation,” said Fowler. “It will be tough tomorrow, but also fun. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m going to have to play well and continue to do what I’ve been doing the last three days.”

Bradley is 13-under for the tournament and shot 66 in the third round.

Low scoring on a rain-softened course means Fowler’s one-stroke lead entering Sunday’s final round is not safe.

Andrew Putnam put up a 62 on Friday and shared the lead with Fowler after two rounds. Putnam is one back of Bradley and two off the lead following a 68 on Saturday. Norway’s Viktor Hovland eagled No. 18 and posted a 64 to squeeze into fourth place, three shots back of Fowler for the tournament.

Fowler has been searching for his sixth PGA Tour victory since winning the 2019 Phoenix Open. In 298 career tournament starts, he held at least a share of the lead eight times and twice held that lead all the way to the winner’s circle.

He pushed into a share of the lead Friday with a 63 and backed it up Saturday, finding the results he desired since changing his swing coach and caddie. This is just his third event with swing coach Butch Harmon and he recently made a switch to caddie Ricky Romano.

Bradley hasn’t won on tour since the 2018 BMW Championship and is searching for the fifth tournament victory of his career.

“Keegan, Putty on down the list, there’s plenty of guys within a few shots. I’m out front, in control, but that can change if I don’t execute like I have been,” Fowler said.

–Field Level Media