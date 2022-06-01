Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant dies in crash

Credit: Matt Weinstein / staff photo

Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant died in a car accident Tuesday at age 59.

Bryant was 41 and making his 187th start on the tour when he claimed his first title at the Valero Texas Open in 2004. The following year, he won at the Memorial Tournament and defeated Tiger Woods by six strokes at the Tour Championship.

The Texas native won twice on the PGA Tour Champions. Bryant’s victory at the 2013 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open made him the senior tour’s 1,000th winner.

“The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA TOUR family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed.”

Bryant climbed as high as No. 22 in the world rankings in November 2005. His best finish in a major was a tie for 23rd at The Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland in 2005.

