Three teams tied for first at DPC ESL One Spring

Three teams are still fighting for two Stockholm Major berths at the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event.

Evil Geniuses, Quincy Crew and TSM ended round-robin play at the eight-team, $205,000 event with 6-1 records.

Evil Geniuses swept Team DogChamp and Quincy Crew rallied for a 2-1 win against TSM on Wednesday to set up the deadlock.

EG won in 48 minutes on green and 17 minutes on red. After losing the opening map on red in 43 minutes, Quincy Crew stormed past TSM with a 25-minute win on red and a 37-minute victory on green.

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 6-1 (13-4)

T1. Quincy Crew, 6-1 (12-5)

T1. TSM, 6-1 (13-4)

4. Wildcard Gaming, 4-3 (8-7)

5. 4 Zoomers, 3-4, (9-9)

6. The Cut, 2-5 (5-11)

7. Team DogChamp, 1-6 (3-12)

8. simply TOOBASED, 0-7 (2-14)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 400 points — TBD

2. $28,000, 240 points — TBD

3. $27,000, 160 points — TBD

4. $26,000, 80 points — Wildcard Gaming

5. $25,000, 40 points — 4 Zoomers

6. $24,000, no points — The Cut

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II — Team DogChamp

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II — simply TOOBASED

