Three teams cling to share of first in LCS Spring Split

100 Thieves, Team Liquid and FlyQuest posted wins Saturday to keep a share of first place to begin Week 3 in the 2022 LCS Spring Split.

In a battle of two teams that began the day in what was a five-way tie for first, FlyQuest (4-1) knocked off Dignitas (3-2) in 38 minutes.

FlyQuest was playing on red, and was led by Brandon “Josedeodo” Villegas of Argentina with a KDA (kills/deaths/assists) ratio of 7/2/6. Ersin “Blue” Goren, a Belgian/Turkish players, and Canada’s Vincent “Biofrost” Wang were at 2/2/2 apiece for Dignitas.

100 Thieves (4-1) opened play on red and defeated Golden Guardians (2-3) in 27 minutes. Felix “Abbedagge” Braun of Germany led 100 Thieves with a KDA of 5/2/4. Nicholas “Ablazeolive” Antonio Abbott of Canada and Kim “Olleh” Joo-sung of South Korea each finished at 1/4/1 for the Guardians.

Team Liquid (4-1), playing on blue, defeated Evil Geniuses (2-3) in 28 minutes to keep pace. Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg of Denmark posted a KDA of 8/0/2 for Liquid, and Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki of the U.S. was at 2/2/3 for Evil Geniuses.

The other team to fall from a share of the lead was Cloud9 (3-2), which lost to Counter Logic Gaming in 38 minutes. CLG, which was playing on blue, was led by Cristian “Palafox” Palafox of the U.S. at 8/1/5. Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami posted a 2/4/2 for Cloud9.

The day’s other match saw TSM, who was playing on blue, turn back Immortals in 34 minutes. Edward “Tactical” Ra was the big leader for TSM, finishing at 9/1/2, while Andrei “Xerxe” Dragomir of Romania finished at 3/2/2 for Immortals.

The LCS resumes on Sunday with five matches:

Evil Geniuses vs. Immortals

FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

TSM vs. Cloud9

Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas

Counter Logic Gaming vs. Team Liquid

LCS Standings:

T1. 100 Thieves, 4-1

T1. Team Liquid, 4-1

T1. FlyQuest, 4-1

T4. Cloud9, 3-2

T4. Dignitas, 3-2

T6. Evil Geniuses, 2-3

T6. Golden Guardians, 2-3

T8. TSM, 1-4

T8. Counter Logic Gaming, 1-4

T8. Immortals, 1-4

–Field Level Media