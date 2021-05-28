Three positives in latest round of MLB COVID-19 testing

May 20, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; A female worker wearing a face mask disinfects surfaces at Dodger Stadium amid the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic before the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One major league player was among the three positive COVID-19 cases in the weekly test results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association.

One Triple-A player and one staff member also tested positive.

Out of a total of 9,676 monitoring tests conducted on players and staff members, Friday’s numbers equate to a positive rate of 0.03 percent.

To date, there have been 62 positive tests (34 players and 28 staff members) out of 176,260 monitoring tests for a positive rate of 0.035 percent.

Twenty-three different teams have had at least one person test positive during the monitoring phase.

An independent laboratory in Utah analyzes the tests.

–Field Level Media