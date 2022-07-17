Thieves topple Subliners to win CDL Major 4

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Thieves avenged a loss to the New York Subliners in the upper-bracket final by rallying to defeat New York 5-3 in the grand final of the Call of Duty League Major 4 on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Thieves won the $200,000 grand prize and locked up a desirable spot in the bracket for next month’s CDL Championship.

After the favored Subliners beat the Thieves 3-1 in the upper-bracket final to start the day, Los Angeles headed to the lower-bracket final and earned a 3-1 win over the Atlanta FaZe to arrange a rematch in the best-of-nine grand final.

The Subliners opened a 2-0 lead with wins of 250-205 on Bocage Hardpoint and 6-4 on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. Los Angeles fought back to tie it by winning 3-0 on Berlin Control and 250-140 on Berlin Hardpoint.

New York took one more lead with a 6-4 victory on Bocage Search and Destroy, but it was all Thieves from there. Los Angeles won 3-1 on Gavutu Control, moved ahead for the first time with a 6-1 rout on Berlin Search and Destroy and clinched the title with a 250-163 triumph on Tuscan Hardpoint.

Kenneth “Kenny” Williams led the Thieves with 153 kills and a plus-1.15 kills-to-deaths ratio in the grand final. Matthew “KiSMET” Tinsley had 143 kills to lead the Subliners.

The day’s action began with New York’s 3-1 victory in the upper-bracket final that clinched its place in the grand final. The Subliners beat the Thieves 250-176 on Tuscan Hardpoint and 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy. Los Angeles earned a 3-0 decision on Berlin Control but New York put it away with a 250-235 tally on Berlin Hardpoint.

Meanwhile, the FaZe beat OpTic Texas to advance to the lower-bracket final. Atlanta won 250-186 on Bocage Hardpoint but Texas responded 6-3 on Bocage Search and Destroy. The FaZe pulled out a 3-2 victory on Tuscan Control and eliminated Texas with a 250-147 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint.

The FaZe kept things rolling when they met the Thieves in the lower-bracket final and took the early lead with a 250-207 win on Tuscan Hardpoint. But Los Angeles squeaked out a 6-5 win on Berlin Search and Destroy and started rolling from there. The Thieves won 3-0 on Tuscan Control and 250-207 on Berlin Hardpoint to destine Atlanta to a third-place finish.

Sunday’s results helped lock in the eight-team, double-elimination bracket for the CDL Championship. The quarterfinals will begin Aug. 4 when the FaZe meet the Subliners, the Thieves battle the Boston Breach, the London Royal Ravens tangle with the Seattle Surge and OpTic Texas meet the Toronto Ultra.

Call of Duty League Stage 4 Major prize pool

1. Los Angeles Thieves — $200,000, 65 CDL points

2. New York Subliners — $120,000, 50 points

3. Atlanta FaZe — $80,000, 40 points

4. OpTic Texas — $40,000, 30 points

5-6. Florida Mutineers, Toronto Ultra — $20,000, 20 points

7-8. Boston Breach, Los Angeles Guerrillas — $10,000, 10 points

9-12. Minnesota Rokkr, Seattle Surge, London Royal Ravens, Paris Legion — no prize money, no points

–Field Level Media