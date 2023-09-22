Thieves steal over $100K of equipment from Soldier Field amidst Chicago Bears turmoil

Just when you thought this week couldn’t get any worse for the Chicago Bears organization, now Soldier Field, not Halas Hall, has fallen victim to a crime.

According to ABC 7, over $100,000 worth of various equipment was stolen from the Bears’ stadium at some point between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The stolen equipment ranged from things like utility vehicles, lawn mowers and more. Thieves reportedly ripped down a security fence just to get the equipment driven out of the storage garage.

Chicago will not be playing at Soldier Field this weekend, as the Bears travel to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chicago is 0-2, with the worst point differential in football among teams who have played just two games thus far. Taking on the defending Super Bowl champions next, now the Bears will have to find a way to block out all the noise while also playing their best game of the season so far.

The Bears also dealt with defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigning from the team on Wednesday, on top of having to quell concerns about some interesting comments made by Justin Fields. As they say, no news is good news, and for the Bears this week, no news would have been great.