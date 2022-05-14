Thieves, OpTic, FaZe win opening CDL Major 3 qualifiers

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Thieves and OpTic Texas got off to perfect starts on Friday as qualifying began for the Call of Duty League Major 3.

The Thieves routed the London Royal Ravens 3-0, and OpTic swept the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0. In the day’s other match, the Atlanta FaZe downed the New York Subliners 3-1.

The results of each team’s five qualifying matches will determine the seeding for the Major 3 event, which begins June 2.

The Thieves got past the Royals Ravens 250-214 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-4 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Berlin Control.

Texas beat the Guerrillas 250-225 on Bocage Hardpoint, 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Berlin Control.

The Subliners opened with a 250-229 triumph on Berlin Hardpoint before FaZe claimed Bocage Search and Destroy 6-5, Gavutu Control 3-1 and Tuscan Hardpoint 250-225.

Week 1 of qualifying continues Saturday with four matches:

–Paris Legion vs. London Royal Ravens

–Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra

–OpTic Texas vs. Florida Mutineers

–Minnesota Rokkr vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas

Call of Duty League Major 3 qualifying standings, with points, match record and map differential:

T1. Los Angeles Thieves, 10 points, 1-0, +3

T1. OpTic Texas, 10 points, 1-0, +3

3. Atlanta FaZe, 10 points, 1-0, +2

T4. Boston Breach, 0 points, 0-0, 0

T4. Florida Mutineers, 0 points, 0-0, 0

T4. Minnesota Rokkr, 0 points, 0-0, 0

T4. Paris Legion, 0 points, 0-0, 0

T4. Seattle Surge, 0 points, 0-0, 0

T4. Toronto Ultra, 0 points, 0-0, 0

10. New York Subliners, 0 points, 0-1, -2

T11. London Royal Ravens, 0 points, 0-1, -3

T11. Los Angeles Guerrillas, 0 points, 0-1, -3

