Thieves earn two losers-bracket wins in CDL Major 1

The Los Angeles Thieves won two losers-bracket matches Friday to stay alive in the Call of Duty League Major 1.

The Thieves swept the New York Subliners 3-0 before topping the Minnesota Rokkr 3-1.

In other Friday matches, all in the first round of the losers bracket, the Rokkr beat the Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0, the Boston Breach edged the Florida Mutineers 3-2 and the Paris Legion nipped the Seattle Surge 3-2.

The two winners-bracket second-round matches — Atlanta FaZe vs. OpTic Texas, London Royal Ravens-Toronto Ultra — are scheduled for Saturday.

Also on the Saturday schedule is another losers-bracket second-round matchup, Boston-Paris, plus the two losers-bracket third-round matches.

The top four teams in the Major 1 group phase began the double-elimination playoffs in the winners bracket. The bottom four teams in the standings entered the action Friday, opposing the Thursday losers.

All matches are best-of-five until the best-of-nine grand final. The Major champion will earn 65 Call of Duty League points, while the runner-up will get 50 points.

The Thieves opened their match against the Rokkr with a 250-162 win on Gavutu Hardpoint before Minnesota pulled even with a 6-2 victory on Berlin Search and Destroy. Los Angeles sealed advancement by claiming Gavutu Control 3-1 and Berlin Hardpoint 250-191.

Earlier, the Thieves got past the Subliners 250-230 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-3 on Bocage Search and Destroy and 3-1 on Gavutu Control.

The Rokkr dumped the Guerrillas 250-175 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-3 on Berlin Search and Destroy and 3-2 on Gavutu Control.

Florida took Bocage Hardpoint 250-159, but Boston rebounded to capture Bocage Search and Destroy 6-5. After the Mutineers won Tuscan Control 3-1, the Breach came back to claim Tuscan Hardpoint 250-139 and Desert Siege Search and Destroy 6-4.

Seattle led Paris 2-1 after a 250-138 victory on Tuscan Hardpoint and a 3-2 win on Tuscan Control sandwiched a 6-5 defeat on Desert Siege Search and Destroy. However, the Legion rallied by winning Berlin Hardpoint 250-186 and Berlin Search and Destroy 6-3.

Call of Duty League Major 1 points pool

1. 65 CDL points

2. 50 CDL points

3. 40 CDL points

4. 30 CDL points

5-6. 20 CDL points

7-8. Minnesota Rokkr, one team TBA — 10 CDL points

9-12. Florida Mutineers, Seattle Surge, New York Subliners, Los Angeles Guerrillas — no CDL points

–Field Level Media