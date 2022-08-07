Thieves beat FaZe, claim title at CDL Championship Weekend

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Thieves defeated the Atlanta FaZe 5-2 in Sunday’s best-of-nine grand final to win the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend in Los Angeles.

The Thieves made it to the grand final by beating the FaZe in Saturday’s upper-bracket final, and Atlanta arranged the rematch when it moved into the lower-bracket final and beat the Seattle Surge.

Championship Weekend offered a prize pool of $2.55 million, with $1.2 million going to the Thieves for first place. The tournament had a double-elimination format, and all matches were best-of-five until the grand final.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Thieves won 250-187 on Gavutu Hardpoint, 6-2 on Berlin Search and Destroy, 3-2 on Gavutu Control and 250-212 on Tuscan Hardpoint.

The FaZe fought back, scoring a 6-1 victory on Bocage Search and Destroy and a 3-2 triumph on Berlin Control. But on the seventh map, Tuscan Search and Destroy, Los Angeles squeaked out a 6-5 victory to stop Atlanta’s rally.

Dylan “Envoy” Hannon led the Thieves with 136 kills and a plus-1.06 kills-to-deaths ratio. Teammate Zack “Drazah” Jordan added 118 kills on a plus-1.04. For Atlanta, Tyler “aBeZy” Pharris had a game-high 145 kills on a plus-1.22 ratio.

Call of Duty League Championship Weekend prize pool

1st place: $1.2 million — Los Angeles Thieves

2nd place: $650,000 — Atlanta FaZe

3rd place: $320,000 — Seattle Surge

4th place: $160,000 — OpTic Texas

5th-6th place: $80,000 — New York Subliners, Toronto Ultra

7th-8th place: $30,000 — London Royal Ravens, Boston Breach

–Field Level Media