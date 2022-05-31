The Match VI: Rodgers/Brady favored – but which QB will curse first?

Credit: The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are popular favorites to win The Match VI, but who earns quarterback bragging rights on the golf course on Wednesday is just one of many wagering options.

The latest edition of the Turner Sports golf exhibition series will pit two of the best quarterbacks of all time against two of the NFL’s biggest young stars in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The match will be played at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and feature a shamble format.

The team of Rodgers and Brady is being offered as the -190 favorite at DraftKings, where they have been backed by 72 percent of the bets and 82 percent of the handle.

The sportsbook is also offering a variety of prop bets that includes which team will win each hole to whether each quarterback will hit a hole-in-one.

SportsBetting.ag is offering Rodgers/Brady at -175 vs. Mahomes/Allen at +155, while also offering up an entertaining array of prop bets.

Bettors can wager on who will be the first player “beeped” for using a curse word – Rodgers has the shortest odds at +125 – to whether Brady will suffer another wardrobe malfunction (+1000) similar to the one he had in a previous “The Match” appearance.

This is the first iteration that will not include any professional golfers. Brady will be making his third appearance and Rodgers his second. Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson in July 2021, sending Brady to his second loss in the series.

This will be the first appearance for Mahomes and Allen.

The Match Prop Bets (SportsBetting.ag)

Winning Team

Rodgers/Brady -175

Mahomes/Allen +155

First player to use a curse word

Aaron Rodgers +125

Tom Brady +150

Josh Allen +300

Patrick Mahomes +400

What will be said first?

Super Bowl +100

MVP -140

Will Tom Brady suffer a wardrobe malfunction?

Yes +10000

What will happen first?

Either team makes a birdie +140

Either team makes a bogey -180

Which team will record first birdie?

Rodgers/Brady -140

Mahomes/Allen +100

Will all players hit the green on any par 3?

Yes -120

No -120

Total balls to settle in water

Over 3.5

Under 3.5

Will any player record an eagle?

Yes +250

No -400

Will any player record a hole-in-one?

Yes +10000

Will any player hole out from off the green?

Yes +250

No -400

Total holes conceded

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

Team to win first hole

Rodgers/Brady +195

Mahomes/Allen +240

Tie +100

Player closest to the pin on first Par 3

Patrick Mahomes +135

Aaron Rodgers +225

Tom Brady +400

Josh Allen +400

Player to hit longest drive

Aaron Rodgers +110

Tom Brady +200

Patrick Mahomes +400

Josh Allen +700

First player to record birdie or better

Aaron Rodgers +120

Tom Brady +250

Patrick Mahomes +275

Josh Allen +700

Leading team through 6 holes

Rodgers/Brady +100

Mahomes/Allen +210

Tie +225

Will match be settled in a playoff?

Yes +200

No -300

Total holes completed before end of match

Over 10.5

Under 10.5

Will Aaron Rodgers make a 30-foot putt?

Yes +275

No -450

Will Josh Allen make a 30-foot putt?

Yes +425

No -800

Will Tom Brady make a 30-foot putt?

Yes +300

No -500

Will Patrick Mahomes make a 30-foot putt?

Yes +350

No -600

–Field Level Media