The Match VI: Rodgers/Brady favored – but which QB will curse first?

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are popular favorites to win The Match VI, but who earns quarterback bragging rights on the golf course on Wednesday is just one of many wagering options.
The latest edition of the Turner Sports golf exhibition series will pit two of the best quarterbacks of all time against two of the NFL’s biggest young stars in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The match will be played at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas and feature a shamble format.
The team of Rodgers and Brady is being offered as the -190 favorite at DraftKings, where they have been backed by 72 percent of the bets and 82 percent of the handle.
The sportsbook is also offering a variety of prop bets that includes which team will win each hole to whether each quarterback will hit a hole-in-one.
SportsBetting.ag is offering Rodgers/Brady at -175 vs. Mahomes/Allen at +155, while also offering up an entertaining array of prop bets.
Bettors can wager on who will be the first player “beeped” for using a curse word – Rodgers has the shortest odds at +125 – to whether Brady will suffer another wardrobe malfunction (+1000) similar to the one he had in a previous “The Match” appearance.
This is the first iteration that will not include any professional golfers. Brady will be making his third appearance and Rodgers his second. Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau defeated Brady and Phil Mickelson in July 2021, sending Brady to his second loss in the series.
This will be the first appearance for Mahomes and Allen.
The Match Prop Bets (SportsBetting.ag)
Winning Team
Rodgers/Brady -175
Mahomes/Allen +155
First player to use a curse word
Aaron Rodgers +125
Tom Brady +150
Josh Allen +300
Patrick Mahomes +400
What will be said first?
Super Bowl +100
MVP -140
Will Tom Brady suffer a wardrobe malfunction?
Yes +10000
What will happen first?
Either team makes a birdie +140
Either team makes a bogey -180
Which team will record first birdie?
Rodgers/Brady -140
Mahomes/Allen +100
Will all players hit the green on any par 3?
Yes -120
No -120
Total balls to settle in water
Over 3.5
Under 3.5
Will any player record an eagle?
Yes +250
No -400
Will any player record a hole-in-one?
Yes +10000
Will any player hole out from off the green?
Yes +250
No -400
Total holes conceded
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
Team to win first hole
Rodgers/Brady +195
Mahomes/Allen +240
Tie +100
Player closest to the pin on first Par 3
Patrick Mahomes +135
Aaron Rodgers +225
Tom Brady +400
Josh Allen +400
Player to hit longest drive
Aaron Rodgers +110
Tom Brady +200
Patrick Mahomes +400
Josh Allen +700
First player to record birdie or better
Aaron Rodgers +120
Tom Brady +250
Patrick Mahomes +275
Josh Allen +700
Leading team through 6 holes
Rodgers/Brady +100
Mahomes/Allen +210
Tie +225
Will match be settled in a playoff?
Yes +200
No -300
Total holes completed before end of match
Over 10.5
Under 10.5
Will Aaron Rodgers make a 30-foot putt?
Yes +275
No -450
Will Josh Allen make a 30-foot putt?
Yes +425
No -800
Will Tom Brady make a 30-foot putt?
Yes +300
No -500
Will Patrick Mahomes make a 30-foot putt?
Yes +350
No -600
2 old bulls, 2 young calves… #CapitalOnesTheMatch@TomBrady @PatrickMahomes @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/f4x3wmqfcg
— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) April 18, 2022
–Field Level Media