Thaddeus Young signs contract extension with Raptors

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Thaddeus Young signed a multi-year contract extension with the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Yahoo Sports said the deal is for two years and $16 million, plus incentives.

The 6-foot-8 Young averaged 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 16.3 minutes in 52 games with Toronto and San Antonio last season. The Raptors acquired Young at the trade deadline in February, and in 26 games with Toronto, he averaged 6.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

“Thad is a high-level professional who complements our core very well, he integrated himself into the fabric of the team last season and we’re excited he chose to re-sign here in Toronto,” general manager Bobby Webster said in a news release. “He is a smart and versatile player who will continue to provide valuable leadership to our younger players on the court and in the locker room.”

Young, 34, was selected 12th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2007 NBA draft. In 1,085 games (711 starts) with seven teams, he has averaged 12.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

–Field Level Media