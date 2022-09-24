Texas Tech wears down No. 22 Texas, wins in OT

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard game-winning field goal as Texas Tech outlasted and upset visiting No. 22 Texas 37-34 in overtime on Saturday afternoon in a wild Big 12 Conference opener for both teams in Lubbock, Texas.

Donovan Smith passed for 331 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another for the Red Raiders.

The Red Raiders (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) beat Texas at home for the first time since 2008 by eschewing punts and short field goals. They converted six of eight fourth-down attempts, including a fourth-and-three from midfield late in the fourth.

Wolff put the Red Raiders on top with a 45-yard field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation. But that was enough time for Texas to move 46 yards in four plays — with no timeouts — to Bert Auburn’s 48-yard FG that tied the game at 34-34 on the final play of the fourth quarter.

Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the Longhorns’ first snap of overtime, allowing Texas Tech to win with any score on its possession. The Red Raiders’ SaRodorick Thompson carried for 17 yards and Texas Tech ran three more times to set the table for Wolff’s game-winner.

Robinson rushed for 101 yards and two TDs, and quarterback Hudson Card passed for 277 yards and two TDs for Texas (2-2, 0-1).

Card passed to Keilan Robinson for a 35-yard TD just 1:24 into the opening quarter. The Red Raiders answered, with Smith ramming his way home from 4 yards on fourth down at the end of an 18-play, 75-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7.

Auburn put the Longhorns back on in the lead with a 40-yard field goal at the 1:52 mark of the first quarter. Tech responded as Smith hit Tahj Brooks for a 17-yard scoring pass with 12:06 to play in the second quarter.

A Card-to-Xavier Worthy 39-yard touchdown pass sent Texas back in front with 6:07 remaining in the second quarter. Bijan Robinson went untouched for a 7-yard TD run to push the Longhorns’ lead to 24-14 at the break.

Wolff nailed a 27-yard FG with 8:16 to play in the third quarter. Bijan Robinson then reeled off his second TD run – this one from 40 yards with 4:27 to play in the third – to add to the Longhorns’ cushion.

The Red Raiders were unbowed, driving 75 yards on a Thompson 1-yard touchdown run with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter. Smith connected with Baylor Cupp on a 19-yard TD pass to tie the game at 31-31 with 7:54 to play.

