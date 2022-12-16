Texas Tech takes 3-game win streak into game vs. Jackson State

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech looks to build on a three-game winning streak and take another step back toward the top 25 when it plays Jackson State on Saturday afternoon in Houston as part of the second annual Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Roundball Classic.

The Red Raiders (7-2) are coming off a 77-70 win over Eastern Washington on Tuesday that extended their home winning streak to 27 games. Kevin Obanor scored a season-high 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and De’Vion Harmon added 19 points and a game-high six steals to help Texas Tech rally and then hold on for the victory.

Pop Isaacs hit 15 points for the Red Raiders, who won despite shooting just 42.2 percent and missing 21 of their 25 3-point attempts.

“You look at the percentages and you think it wasn’t great defense, but we made a lot of big shots,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said after the win. “It’s a start where we can build on that intensity and try to maintain that effort for 40 mins. That was really good for our guys to learn some of the things moving forward.”

Texas Tech played without Daniel Batcho, who missed the game against EWU due to foot injury but is averaging 13.0 points, and a team-leading 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Both of the Red Raiders’ losses this year were on a neutral court. This will be Texas Tech’s first game in the Bayou City since it defeated Houston on Dec. 14, 2001 in a game that was played at the Compaq Center.

Jackson State (1-9) heads to Houston on the heels of a 69-59 loss to No. 17 Mississippi State on a neutral court in Jackson on Wednesday. Coltie Young led the way for the Tigers with 23 points that included seven 3-pointers while Romelle Mansel added 11 points in the loss.

The Tigers kept pace in the game by forcing 16 Mississippi State turnovers that Jackson State converted into 11 points. The Tigers are the first team this season to score more than 55 points against Mississippi State, which ranks second in the nation in scoring defense.

Jackson State has not played a true “home” game this season, dropping games at Michigan, Indiana and TCU and winning at SMU on Dec. 3.

“One thing I will take away from this game is our guys stepped up,” Jackson State coach Mo Williams said about Wednesday’s loss. “This was the first time we’ve played in Jackson all year. I think the guys felt really comfortable and excited.”

The teams have played once before, with Texas Tech claiming an 84-75 win at home in 2012.

