Texas Tech survives Georgetown’s second-half rally

Jaylon Tyson and De’Vion Harmon each scored a season-high 18 points as Texas Tech withstood a furious second-half surge from Georgetown and pulled away for a 79-65 win on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle in Lubbock, Texas.

The Red Raiders (5-2) led by as many as 23 points in the second half before the Hoyas (4-4) caught fire from the field, draining 10 consecutive shots in an 18-0 run that dwindled the deficit to one with under six minutes to play.

Primo Spears contributed nine points during Georgetown’s scoring run, and he finished with 13. Brandon Murray and Bryson Mozone both scored 18 points to pace Georgetown, which has now lost 13 straight road games dating back to the 2020-21 season.

Pop Issacs snapped Texas Tech’s second-half scoring drought with 4:42 to play before Daniel Batcho hammered home a dunk on the Red Raiders’ ensuing possession to kickstart an 8-0 counterpunch that ballooned the lead to 70-61 with 2:45 to go.

The Red Raiders clamped down from there, as they held the Hoyas to just four points in the game’s final 5:46 and extended their home winning streak to 25 games.

Texas Tech tied its season-high with 28 made field goals, hitting eight in a row while going on a 16-0 first-half burst that sprung them to a 36-20 lead. The Red Raiders connected on a season-best eight 3-pointers, including four by Tyson (on five attempts).

The Red Raiders bullied the Hoyas near the basket throughout the night, holding a 38-16 advantage in points in the paint. The Hoyas clawed their way back into the game behind their reserves as they outscored Texas Tech 29-7 in bench points, including Mozone’s 18.

Coming off a career-high 21 points against Ohio State on Saturday, Batcho continued his sophomore surge with his second-career double-double. He scored 15 points on an efficient 7-for-9 shooting effort and corralled a game-best 13 rebounds.

Texas Tech held on to earn its first victory over Georgetown in program history after losing a pair of NCAA Tournament matchups in 1986 and 1996.

–Field Level Media