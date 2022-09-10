Texas QB Quinn Ewers sustains apparent shoulder injury

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers left Saturday’s game against top-ranked Alabama with an apparent left shoulder injury late in the first quarter.

Ewers was driven to the turf on a late hit by Alabama’s Dallas Turner after throwing the ball away out of the end zone. Ewers remained down on the ground as his non-throwing shoulder was looked at by trainers. He eventually was taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

Turner was flagged for roughing the passer.

Ewers was off to a stellar start by completing 9 of 12 passes for 134 yards in his second career start. A Texas native, he is a transfer from Ohio State.

Hudson Card replaced Ewers and Texas tied the game at 10 two plays later on Bijan Robinson’s 1-yard run on the opening play of the second quarter.

–Field Level Media