Texas Longhorns preparing Arch Manning for starting role

Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Quinn Ewers is day-to-day with an oblique injury as the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns mulls their next move.

Arch Manning threw four touchdown passes and ran for a 67-yard touchdown after Ewers was hurt in the 56-7 win over UTSA last week.



Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday the abdominal injury would be monitored throughout the week with the first official injury report – a newly established protocol in the SEC – would be released Wednesday.

“We’re going to monitor him day to day and see what this looks like. But he would be questionable for Saturday on the report for next week.” Steve Sarkisian on Quinn Ewers

Texas Longhorns keeping door open for Quinn Ewers

Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But in reality, it’s the next three weeks that matter to Texas in the run-up to the stretch of the regular-season schedule most likely to define the Longhorns’ potential playoff path.

Beating Louisiana-Monroe is top of mind for Sarkisian, of course. After playing ULM, Texas has Mississippi State before a bye week ahead of the annual Red River Rivalry game Oct. 12 against Oklahoma. The Longhorns host No. 2 Georgia the following Saturday (Oct. 19).

“Arch is a selfless teammate. He cares about the guys on the team. He cares about Quinn. They’ve got a great relationship. He works his tail off. He wants to play good football for them because he knows how hard everybody’s working.” Sarkisian on Arch Manning

Ewers isn’t ruled out at this point in the week, Sarkisian noted.



Further, if Manning commands the starter reps in practice, Ewers could still play if he’s medically cleared. Sarkisian said Ewers has the right approach to the position and prepares daily as if he’s starting a game.

“He’s always staying dialed in. Even when he’s healthy and the twos go in, he’s always watching the twos. He’s always taking the mental reps. I think that’s the natural trait he has.” Sarkisian on Quinn Ewers

–Field Level Media

