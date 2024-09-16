Texas Longhorns preparing Arch Manning for starting role

Quinn Ewers is day-to-day with an oblique injury as the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns mulls their next move.
Arch Manning threw four touchdown passes and ran for a 67-yard touchdown after Ewers was hurt in the 56-7 win over UTSA last week.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday the abdominal injury would be monitored throughout the week with the first official injury report – a newly established protocol in the SEC – would be released Wednesday.
Texas Longhorns keeping door open for Quinn Ewers
But in reality, it’s the next three weeks that matter to Texas in the run-up to the stretch of the regular-season schedule most likely to define the Longhorns’ potential playoff path.
Beating Louisiana-Monroe is top of mind for Sarkisian, of course. After playing ULM, Texas has Mississippi State before a bye week ahead of the annual Red River Rivalry game Oct. 12 against Oklahoma. The Longhorns host No. 2 Georgia the following Saturday (Oct. 19).
Ewers isn’t ruled out at this point in the week, Sarkisian noted.
Further, if Manning commands the starter reps in practice, Ewers could still play if he’s medically cleared. Sarkisian said Ewers has the right approach to the position and prepares daily as if he’s starting a game.
