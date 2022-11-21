Texas lands five-star PG AJ Johnson

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas received a commitment from five-star point guard AJ Johnson on Monday, adding the 6-foot-6 playmaker to an already loaded 2023 class.

Johnson, who began the season at Donda Academy but left the school after founder Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic statements, was also invited to Team USA camp in October.

He said he picked Texas over scholarship offers from North Carolina, Louisville, Tennessee, Southern California, North Carolina State and Kansas, and over the NBA G League, because he wanted to win a national championship before playing in the NBA.

“The exposure I’ll receive playing on TV all the time will help my overall brand,” Johnson told ESPN.

Texas adds Johnson to a top-10 class that features homegrown forward Ron Holland, the No. 8-ranked recruit in the ’23 class, according to ESPN.

The Longhorns have six players on the roster in their final season of eligibility and began the week by climbing to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, propelled by a victory over Gonzaga last week.

–Field Level Media