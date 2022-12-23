Texas backup running back Roschon Johnson declares for draft

Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas running back Roschon Johnson said Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Johnson also opted out of the Alamo Bowl matchup against No. 12 Washington on Thursday.

Johnson’s declaration comes four days after Longhorns star Bijan Robinson entered the draft. Robinson won the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back after rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns.

So instead of an opportunity to shine in Robinson’s absence, Johnson also won’t be on the field for the No. 20 Longhorns. He rushed for 554 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“… To Longhorn Nation, thank you. I want you guys to know I gave this university all of me, even if it wasn’t seemingly the most convenient thing to do,” Johnson said in his announcement on social media. “I devoted myself in every way possible to get this university back on the pedestal it should be at. Your support did not go unnoticed, and for that I thank you.

“With that being said I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and will opt out of the Alamo Bowl on December 29th. I am excited to embark on a new chapter in my life and plan on fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing professional football. It’s been a hell of a ride, and I thank you all for everything.”

Johnson rushed for 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns in 47 games over four seasons with the Longhorns. He originally was a quarterback when he chose Texas but switched to running back shortly before the 2019 season.

