Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith facing DWI, gun charges

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested early Wednesday by campus police on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and misdemeanor marijuana possession.

According to Brazos County authorities, officers found a loaded pistol and a single rolled joint in Smith’s vehicle after they pulled him over for speeding just after 2 a.m.

Smith, a rising senior and Aggies leader who was scheduled to appear at SEC Media Days in Atlanta on Thursday, had not yet posted bond as of Wednesday morning.

Smith caught 47 passes for 509 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games in 2021. In three seasons in College Station, he has 112 catches for 1,321 yards and 15 scores.

