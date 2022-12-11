Texas A&M rallies to win from halftime deficit vs. Oregon State

Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Dexter Dennis scored 16 points that included two 3-pointers in an 18-5 run to start the second half as Texas A&M came from behind to beat visiting Oregon State 72-54 on Sunday in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (6-3) trailed by four points at halftime but roared back to the lead in the first two minutes of the second half and never looked back. Texas A&M got multiple 3-pointers in that decisive stretch from Dennis and Tyrece Radford while building its lead to 10 points four and a half minutes into the half, by 20 on a Manny Obaseki layup with 9:06 to play and strolled to the finish.

Radford added 12 points, and Obaseki and Julius Marble scored 11 each for the Aggies in the win.

Jordan Pope led Oregon State with 15 points while Dzmitry Ryuny had 13 for the Beavers (4-6), who shot 29.6 percent in the second half.

The Aggies started out hot and forged an early 22-14 lead after a pair of free throws by Dexter at the 7:37 mark of the first half. But Oregon State responded, clawing back to within two points after a 3-pointer and then three free throws by Pope before tying the game at 22 on a steal and layup by Ryuny with 4:12 to play in the half.

Texas A&M answered via a jumper by Khalen Robinson and a pair of free throws by Henry Coleman III to go up 26-22. The Beavers then closed out the half with a pair of 3-pointers by Ryuny and a driving layup from Michael Rataj that produced a 30-26 advantage at the break.

Pope and Ryuny led Oregon State with 10 points each in the half as the Beavers outshot Texas A&M 44 percent to 37.5 percent over the first 20 minutes. Dennis paced A&M with 7 points before halftime.

The Aggies wasted no time shooting their way back to the front in the opening minutes of the second half, with Radford canning back-to-back 3-pointers and then two free throws to give A&M a 34-32 lead. The Aggies hit their first five shots of the half, with two 3-pointers by Dexter and a three-point play by Marble helping A&M stretch the margin to 10 points four and a half minutes into the half.

