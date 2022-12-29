Texas A&M puts lessons learned up against Prairie View A&M

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

It has not been the smoothest start to the season for Texas A&M, but the Aggies will search to build on some much-needed momentum when they host Prairie View A&M on Friday night in non-conference play at College Station, Texas.

The Aggies (7-5) rallied from a 15-point, first-half deficit to post a 64-52 win over Northwestern State on Tuesday; now the task is to put together two strong halves against the Panthers (4-8) in their final tune-up before their Southeastern Conference opener at Florida on Wednesday.

Texas A&M was in danger of sustaining its third straight setback when it trailed 27-12 with 9:04 remaining in the first half. But the Aggies took their first lead with 18:11 left in the game and soundly outplayed Northwestern State by outscoring the Demons 36-19 in the second half.

“In some respects, we needed to win a game like that,” Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “We didn’t need to win a blowout. We needed to win in the ways that we have lost.

“The ways that we have lost have been: When you have to get a stop, we haven’t; when you have to get a rebound, we haven’t; when you have to make a lay-up, we haven’t.”

Henry Coleman III scored a season-best 24 points for his second 20-point effort of the season. Tyrece Radford also excelled for the Aggies with his first double-double of the season, scoring 21 points and matching his season high of 10 rebounds.

Wade Taylor IV leads Texas A&M with a 15.3 scoring average, followed by Radford (11.7) and Coleman (10.9).

Prairie View has lost six consecutive games and is 1-7 on the road. The Panthers were routed 94-63 by host New Mexico in their most recent game on Dec. 20.

The start of the season was much better as Prairie View won its first three games, including an impressive 70-59 victory over Washington State on Nov. 15.

“A big night for our program and a big accomplishment for our conference to be more than just competitive against the Pac-12,” Panthers coach Byron Smith said the following day.

Will Douglas leads Prairie View with a 15.0 scoring average. Jeremiah Gambrell averages 12.3 points and Hegel Augustin 10.1.

Texas A&M has won all 13 meetings vs. Prairie View, including 73-53 during the 2017-18 season in the most recent matchup.

–Field Level Media