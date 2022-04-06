fbpx
Published April 6, 2022

Texas A&M offensive lineman Luke Matthews medically retires

Oct 16, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of Texas A&M Aggies helmets during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M offensive lineman Luke Matthews is medically retiring from football, head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed.

Matthews, from Missouri City, Texas, was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2018. He redshirted that season, played in 11 games in 2019 and missed all of the 2020 season with injuries.

Shoulder surgery ended his 2021 season after one game.

He is part of an NFL family.

His father, Bruce Matthews, is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his older brother, Jake, was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Atlanta Falcons after a career at Texas A&M. Older brothers Kevin and Mike also were offensive linemen with the Aggies.

–Field Level Media

