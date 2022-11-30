Texas A&M never trails in hammering SMU

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Henry Coleman III scored 23 points and Texas A&M never trailed in an 83-64 home victory against SMU on Wednesday night in College Station, Texas.

Wade Taylor IV had 13 points and 9 assists, Julius Marble added 10 points, and Tyrece Radford chipped in with nine points and six rebounds for the Aggies (5-2), who earned a third straight victory.

Coleman shot 10 of 18 and grabbed five rebounds for Texas A&M, which led by as many as 24 points late in the second half.

Zhuric Phelps scored 23 points, including 5-of-11 shooting from 3-point territory, to lead the Mustangs (3-4).

Texas A&M outscored SMU 48-18 in the paint and 13-0 in fast-break points, and committed just nine turnovers. The Mustangs committed 19 turnovers that led to 24 Aggies points.

SMU cut a nine-point halftime deficit to 52-47 on Samuell Williamson’s three-point play at 13:29.

Texas A&M then scored the next eight points to build its largest lead to that point, 60-47 with 11:25 to go. Andersson Garcia’s put-back basket, Taylor’s layup, and Manny Obaseki’s turnaround jumper and two free throws fueled the run.

That spurt began a 15-2 run that opened up a 67-49 Aggies’ advantage with 8:50 on the clock. The Mustangs never got closer than 16 points after that.

The Aggies led by as many as 12 points while building a 45-36 halftime lead.

Coleman’s 11 points paced a balanced attack that included eight different Texas A&M scorers in the first half. The Aggies shot 48 percent (15 of 31) and outscored the Mustangs in the paint 24-12 during the first 20 minutes.

Texas A&M scored 15 first-half points off 11 SMU turnovers and committed only five turnovers.

Phelps scored 17 first-half points for SMU, which outrebounded Texas A&M 20-17, including 8-5 on the offensive boards.

