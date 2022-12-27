Texas A&M heats up after halftime to down Northwestern St.

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Henry Coleman III scored a season-high 24 points and collected seven rebounds to help Texas A&M rally for a 64-52 victory over Northwestern State on Tuesday night in nonconference play at College Station, Texas.

Tyrece Radford added 21 points and matched his season best of 10 rebounds as Texas A&M (7-5) overcame a 15-point, first-half deficit to end a two-game skid.

Isaac Haney scored 16 points for Northwestern State (8-5), which lost its third straight game. Demarcus Sharp recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Ja’Monta Black also had 15 points.

The Aggies were 21 of 27 from the free-throw line, while the Demons were just 3 of 9.

Texas A&M shot 42 percent from the field but was a shaky 1 of 12 from 3-point range. The Aggies owned a 45-30 rebounding advantage and held a 36-6 edge in points in the paint.

Northwestern State made just 30 percent of its shots and was 13 of 40 from behind the arc.

Radford scored the final basket of the first half and the Aggies followed with the initial nine points of the second half.

A basket by Coleman gave Texas A&M its first lead of the game at 34-33 with 18:11 remaining. Wade Taylor IV buried a 3-pointer to cap the run with 17:19 left and make it a four-point advantage.

Radford’s three-point play gave the Aggies a 42-36 lead with 15:59 to play before Haney and Black made 3-pointers to knot the score.

Radford scored another basket with 12:57 left to start a 10-3 run. Taylor capped it with two free throws to give Texas A&M a 52-45 lead with 11 minutes remaining.

Coleman’s putback pushed the lead to 58-48 with 4:35 remaining.

Jalen Hampton split two free throws with 3:11 left to end a Demons scoring drought of 6:28.

Dexter Dennis scored on an alley-oop dunk to give Texas A&M a 60-49 lead with 2:16 left. Twenty seconds later, Greedy Williams knocked down a 3-pointer to end Northwestern State’s string of 12 consecutive missed shots over 7:43.

Radford and Coleman scored layups as the Aggies took a 12-point lead and closed it out.

Haney (13 points), Black (nine) and Sharp (nine) combined for 31 first-half points as Northwestern State held a 33-28 lead. Coleman (16) and Radford (eight) scored 24 of Texas A&M’s points.

Sharp and Black made treys to cap an 8-0 burst as Northwestern State held its largest lead at 27-12 with 9:04 remaining in the first half.

–Field Level Media