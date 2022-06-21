Texas A&M eliminates Notre Dame from CWS with 5-1 win

Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Dettmer dealt seven shutout innings, Dylan Rock had two RBIs and No. 5 Texas A&M defeated Notre Dame 5-1 Tuesday afternoon to eliminate the Fighting Irish from the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Trevor Werner hit a solo home run and scored two runs, helping the Aggies to a three-run third inning and a two-run fifth. Dettmer (6-3) struck out six batters, scattered three hits and did not walk a batter.

Texas A&M will face Oklahoma Wednesday in a rematch of the College World Series opener, which the Sooners won 13-8 last Friday. If the Aggies win Wednesday, they will run it back for an elimination game Thursday, but Oklahoma needs just one victory to advance to the CWS final.

Brooks Coetzee III hit a solo shot to left in the eighth inning for Notre Dame, but it wasn’t enough to spark a rally. The Fighting Irish finished the season 41-17.

Losing pitcher Liam Simon (2-1) was pulled before recording an out in the third after two Aggies walks and a single loaded the bases. Jack Findlay took the mound and saw two runs come home on third baseman Jack Brannigan’s throwing error before Ryan Targac hit a sacrifice fly.

–Field Level Media