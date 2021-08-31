fbpx
Published August 31, 2021

Texas A&M Aggies give Jimbo Fisher raise, extension

Jul 21, 2021; Hoover, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks to the media during SEC Media Days at Hyatt Regency Birmingham. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Ahead of his fourth season as head coach at Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher received a raise and a contract extension Tuesday, the Houston Chronicle and ESPN reported.

Not yet halfway into the 10-year, $75 million contract he landed in December 2017 while leaving Florida State for Texas A&M, Fisher reportedly had another three years added to his pact. His salary reportedly jumps to around $9 million annually, and he will be under contract through 2030.

Fisher, 55, owns a 26-10 record with the Aggies, who won bowl games in each of his three seasons.

The Aggies, ranked sixth in the AP preseason poll, are coming off a 9-1 season capped by a 41-27 win over North Carolina in the Orange Bowl. Texas A&M finished with a No. 4 rating last year, though they didn’t make the College Football Playoff.

Even before the new raise and extension, Fisher was ranked fifth last November in USA Today’s annual listing of the top-paid college football coaches at $7.5 million per year. He trailed only Alabama’s Nick Saban ($9.3 million), LSU’s Ed Orgeron ($8.9 million), Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($8.3 million) and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh ($8 million).

Texas A&M opens the season Saturday against visiting Kent State.

–Field Level Media

