Texans WR DaeSean Hamilton (knee) injured during OTA

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans receiver DaeSean Hamilton injured his right knee during Tuesday’s organized team activity and will need surgery, according to multiple reports.

Hamilton injured the knee during a non-contact drill with his leg giving out as he began to make a cut. He was soon carted off the practice field.

It represents a big setback for Hamilton, who missed all of last season with the Denver Broncos after tearing the ACL in his knee.

Hamilton, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Texans in March, shortly after being released by Denver.

Hamilton had 81 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games (nine starts) from 2018-20 with the Broncos.

The same reports indicate that center Justin Britt injured his left ankle Tuesday but was able to walk off the field on his own.

“One was a non-contact injury. The other, you know when you have 22 bodies out there, every once in a while you step on someone,” Texans coach Lovie Smith told reporters. “Hopefully, it’s nothing serious for either one.”

–Field Level Media