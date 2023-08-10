Texans score 20 straight points to upend Patriots

Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Davis Mills and Case Keenum each threw a touchdown while the Houston Texans held the New England Patriots to 180 total yards in a 20-9 preseason victory on Thursday night in Foxborough, Mass.

After Jalen Mills intercepted rookie C.J. Stroud’s pass on the game’s first possession, Nick Folk got the Patriots on the board first with a 44-yard field goal.

Houston took a 7-3 lead into halftime on Davis Mills’ 6-yard TD toss to Nathaniel Dell, who finished with game highs of five catches and 65 yards.

Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 draft, finished 2-for-4 passing for 13 yards.

Dalton Keene gave the Texans a 14-3 lead in the third with a 1-yard TD plunge, capping an eight-play, 55-yard drive.

On a fourth-and-3 play in the fourth quarter, Keenum capped the Texans’ scoring with a 5-yard touchdown toss to Alex Bachman to make it 20-3.

The Patriots scored their lone TD on rookie quarterback Malik Cunningham’s 9-yard run late in the fourth. Cunningham, who led a 14-play, 75-yard drive en route to that touchdown, was 3-of-4 passing for 19 yards and rushed for a team-leading 34 yards on five carries.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones didn’t play, with Bailey Zappe completing 12 of 14 passes for 79 yards.

