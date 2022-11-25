Texans coach confirms QB Kyle Allen to start vs. Dolphins

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen will start Sunday’s game against the host Miami Dolphins, coach Lovie Smith announced Friday.

Allen is receiving the nod in favor of Davis Mills, who has struggled for the Texans (1-8-1). Mills, in fact, threw two interceptions — including a pick-six on the opening drive — in Houston’s 23-10 loss to the Washington Commanders last Sunday.

“Kyle Allen will start this week,” Smith said. “Reasons why? It’s like that with all positions, there comes a time when you feel like you need to — you’re always looking for the best option, that gives you the best chance to win, and that’s where we are right now. We’ll need both guys, and as I said right after the game and all week, there’s a lot of other things that we have to do better. Protection has to be better no matter who our quarterback is. Hopefully that will be the case which will give us a better chance to win football games.”

Smith, however, was not ready to commit to Allen as the team’s starter for the remainder of the season.

“We take it day-by-day with everybody,” Smith said.

Allen, 26, has yet to debut for the Texans this season since signing a one-year contract in March. He has completed 63.1 percent of his pass attempts for 4,318 yards with 24 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 21 games (17 starts) with the Carolina Panthers (2018-19) and Washington franchise (2020-21).

Mills, 24, has completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 10 games this season.

