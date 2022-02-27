Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes too strong for Oilers

Feb 27, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) checks Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Teuvo Teravainen collected a goal and an assist to lift the host Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday afternoon at Raleigh, N.C.

Sebastian Aho also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov notched two assists for the Hurricanes, who have won five in a row.

Frederik Andersen made 29 saves en route to recording his league-best 29th win of the season.

Derek Ryan scored for the Oilers, who had an eight-game streak of scoring at least three goals come to a halt.

Edmonton goalie Mike Smith stopped 27 shots. He has suffered losses in three straight outings.

Carolina opened the scoring 11:57 into the first period after some crisp passing. Jalen Chatfield fed Svechnikov before the puck was delivered to Teravainen, who extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, seven assists).

It was similar puck movement that led to Aho recording his team-leading 23rd goal. This time, the puck went from Svechnikov to Teravainen before it was on Aho’s stick for the power-play tally with 3:07 remaining in the first period.

Ryan, who was fresh off his first career hat trick a day earlier, beat all players to the puck before tucking the puck past Anderson at 4:26 of the second period. It was his eighth goal of the season, so half of them have come in a two-game span.

Edmonton, which has allowed a power-play goal in six straight games, has lost three of its last four contests. The Oilers put only six shots on goal in the third period.

Oilers superstar captain Connor McDavid appeared to score in the game’s opening minute by sending a shot between the pads of Andersen. Replay, however, determined that Edmonton was offside on the play.

In the second period, Carolina’s Brett Pesce appeared to score a goal. This time, the Oilers used a coach’s challenge, and Svechnikov was ruled to be offside.

