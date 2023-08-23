Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera offers concerning injury update on Terry McLaurin

After exiting Monday’s preseason game with a toe injury, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was expected to play in Week 1 after being diagnosed with a turf toe injury. Now, there are more questions about his availability for the season opener.

McLaurin suffered a toe injury in the second quarter of Washington’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The Pro Bowl wideout was taken to the locker room, with the Commanders’ medical staff determining that he suffered a toe sprain.

Terry McLaurin stats (2022): 77 receptions, 1,191 receiving yards, 15.5 yards per catch

Initially, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Washington was optimistic McLaurin could play in Week 1 and diagnosed his injury as day-to-day. A day later, Commanders’ head coach Ron Rivera provided an update that now suggests McLaurin playing against the Arizona Cardinals isn’t a guarantee.

“”For the most part Terry’s X-rays are negative and his MRI showed the same thing for the most part.” Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Terry McLaurin (H/T JP FInlay)

The hold-up here is Rivera’s use of the term “most part” when describing the results from McLaurin’s medical scans. As pointed out by sports medicine physician Jesse Morse, a sprained big toe typically means the X-rays are negative but the MRI results come back positive.

Rivera and the Commanders also aren’t disclosing the grade of sprain McLaurin is dealing with. If it’s determined to be a Grade 1 sprain, he would likely only be sidelined for 3-4 weeks and that gives him a shot at playing in the season opener.

Terry McLaurin contract: $11.025 million cap hit in 2023, $24.1 million cap hit in 2024, $23.6 million cap hit in 2025

Anything more severe and Washington would need to consider placing McLaurin on injured reserve once it cuts down to 53-man rosters, which would sideline him for a minimum of three games. As of now, though, McLaurin is very questionable to play in Week 1.

If McLaurin can’t play, wide receiver Jahan Dotson will become the go-to target in Washington’s offense. It would also create more opportunities for Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson as pass-catchers in the Commanders’ offense. However, McLaurin’s absence would have a significant negative influence on starting quarterback Sam Howell.