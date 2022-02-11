Terrell Brown Jr. leads Washington’s blowout of Arizona State

Feb 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies guard Jamal Bey (5) shoots the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) during the first half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Brown Jr. finished with 19 points and eight assists to lead Washington to an 87-64 victory over Arizona State in a Pac-12 game Thursday in Seattle.

P.J. Fuller had 16 points, Emmitt Matthews Jr. finished with 15 points and Cole Bajema added 12. Nate Roberts and Jamal Bey each had seven rebounds for the Huskies (13-9, 8-4 Pac-12).

Arizona State (7-15, 3-9) was led by Kimani Lawrence’s 15 points and six rebounds.

Jalen Graham contributed 14 points and eight rebounds, Marreon Jackson had 12 points and six assists and Jay Heath had 10 points.

Brown, the Pac-12’s leading scorer entering the game at 22.0 points a game, had 11 points in the first half when Washington led by as many as 20. A 3-pointer by Matthews with 4:48 remaining in the half gave the Huskies a 39-19 lead.

Arizona State got 3-pointers from D.J. Horne, Jay Heath and Jackson to go on a 13-1 run that cut the deficit to 40-32 with 1:06 left before halftime.

Washington, which never trailed in the game, led 42-32 at halftime, outscoring Arizona State 12-0 in fast-break points.

Jalen Graham’s jumper in the lane cut Washington’s lead to 50-43 with 17:20 remaining.

Washington then took command with an 11-2 run that included four points by Brown and a three-point play by Bajema at the end. The Huskies led 61-45 with 13:38 remaining.

Arizona State did not get closer than 11 points the remainder of the game.

The Sun Devils have lost six of their last seven games, with the win a triple-overtime game against UCLA last week in Tempe, Ariz.

They made 39.4 percent of their shots against Washington, including just 5 of 22 from 3-point range.

Washington went to the free-throw line 17 more times than Arizona State. The Huskies made 20 of 29 from there while the Sun Devils were 7 of 12.

Washington, which has won five consecutive games in Seattle, will host No. 4 Arizona on Saturday. Arizona State will play at Washington State.

–Field Level Media