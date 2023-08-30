fbpx
Sportsnaut
Published August 30, 2023

Teoscar Hernandez helps Mariners rally past A’s

Aug 30, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (35) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run third inning against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 5-4 victory against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Wednesday afternoon to retain at least a share of first place in the American League West.

It was the Mariners’ 21st victory in August, a franchise record for wins in a month.

Lawrence Butler went deep for the cellar-dwelling A’s, who have lost four of their past five games.

Mariners reliever Justin Topa (4-4) earned the victory, with Andres Munoz pitching the ninth for his 11th save of the season.

Trailing 4-3, Seattle took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Dominic Canzone led off with a double to right off reliever Kirby Snead (1-2). Mike Ford lined a single to center and Dylan Moore walked to load the bases. With one out, J.P. Crawford looped a single to left, scoring Canzone and pinch runner Jose Caballero to give the Mariners their first lead of the game.

The Athletics took a 3-0 lead in the second off Mariners rookie Bryce Miller, who had allowed one run over 12 innings in two previous starts against Oakland.

Jordan Diaz grounded a single to right and, an out later, Butler homered to right-center field. With two outs, Esteury Ruiz singled to right, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Cal Raleigh. Ruiz scored on Ryan Noda’s double to center.

The Mariners tied it in the third as Eugenio Suarez drew a two-out walk and Raleigh doubled to right. Hernandez followed with a homer to left.

The A’s regained the lead in the seventh off Topa as Aledmys Diaz and Ruiz hit back-to-back doubles with one out. But the Mariners rallied in the bottom of the inning to pull ahead.

Miller put together a quality start, allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. The right-hander didn’t walk a batter and struck out five.

A’s right-hander Zach Neal, making just his second start since 2016, went five innings and gave up three runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

–Field Level Media

