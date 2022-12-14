Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt declares for NFL draft

Credit: Jamar Coach/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt on Wednesday declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and opted out of the Volunteers’ bowl game.

Hyatt captured the Biletnikoff Award last week, given to the top receiver in the country regardless of position.

Hyatt is the second Volunteers WR in three days to declare and opt out, joining Cedric Tillman.

Hyatt made the announcement in a lengthy post on Twitter.

So thankful for my @Vol_Football teammates, coaches and all of Vol Nation. It’s been an amazing ride. After careful consideration, I have decided to begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. #VFL ?? pic.twitter.com/Y42GMG0hoY — Jalin Hyatt (@jalinhyatt) December 14, 2022

“After careful consideration with my family, I have decided to begin preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Hyatt wrote, in part. “Though I will not be playing in the Orange Bowl, I will be there in Miami to support my teammates like I always have.”

Hyatt led the SEC in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,267) and touchdowns (15) this past season.

No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) plays No. 6 Clemson (11-2) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

–Field Level Media