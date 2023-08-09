Tennessee Titans unveil video of $2.1 billion future stadium design

Since 1999, the Tennessee Titans have called Nissan Stadium home. While it’s had many other names over the years, such as Adelphia Coliseum, The Coliseum, and LP Field, the stadium has always been at 1 Titans Way. Several renovations have been made over the years to help keep the facility up to date, but at some point, a replacement has to come.

Late last year, instead of continuing to patch up the existing infrastructure, the Titans committed to constructing a completely new building, which is estimated to open sometime in 2027. Now, thanks to the team’s social media page, fans can get a glimpse of what the Titans’ new stadium is expected to look like.

Made for us, made for Nashville



Visit https://t.co/zg4189W5qe to learn more about the future home of the Tennessee Titans pic.twitter.com/WuFGsD35FM — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 9, 2023

Starting on August 15, fans will be able to join the waitlist to buy tickets to the new stadium. The Titans say the building will seat 62,000 spectators and “nosebleed seats don’t exist here,” with “exceptional views for everyone.” The current stadium has an open-air environment, but the new building will have an enclosed, translucent roof to keep fans dry while still allowing sunlight into the atmosphere.

In addition to the football field, The Titans’ new stadium will also have a 12,000-foot community center set to host year-round events. With construction costs estimated at $2.1 billion, locals can expect a state-of-the-art facility coming to Tennessee.

