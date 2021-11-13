Tennessee Titans’ star Julio Jones (hamstring) placed on IR

Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans placed receiver Julio Jones on injured reserve Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

The move means Jones must miss at least three games.

The 32-year-old Jones has struggled to stay healthy in his first season with the Titans. He sat out three games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury.

Jones has 21 receptions for 336 yards and no touchdowns in six games this season. The seven-time Pro Bowler was acquired from Atlanta in the offseason after playing 10 seasons for the Falcons.

Also, Tennessee activated cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) from injured reserve and placed safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) on IR.

The Titans (7-2) host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

