Highly touted Tennessee Titans rookie fails in bid to win key roster spot in NFL Week 1

Despite being taken with a premium pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis has reportedly failed in his bid to be the team’s backup quarterback for their Week 1 matchup against the Saints.

Ryan Tannehill has been the starting QB for the Tennessee Titans for the previous four seasons and is set to be so again in 2023. However, the organization has made a concerted effort the last two years to find a replacement for the 35-year-old despite owning a 36-19 record as their starter.

In 2022, the organization used a third-round pick on Liberty star Malik Willis. A player talent evaluators felt was a project with immense upside. However, when the 24-year-old was given a chance to play in big games in the second half of last season he disappointed and posted a 42.8 passer rating. His worrying performance in his rookie season is why the Titans again used a valuable pick on a signal caller in 2023.

Tennessee Titans pick Malik Willis to be QB2 in 2023

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

In April, Tennessee used the 33rd pick in this year’s draft to select Kentucky product Will Levis. The assumption was that the talented prospect would be good enough to usurp the backup QB job from Willis, show some signs of development, and prove he could possibly be the new starting quarterback later this year or next season. Unfortunately, things did not pan out like the Titans or Levis hoped.

On Sunday before their 1 PM ET clash with the New Orleans Saints, the Tennessee Titans revealed their inactive list for the game, and Levis was on the inactive side while Willis was listed as active and set to serve as the backup to Tannehill in NFL Week 1.

The news has to be disappointing not just for Levis but for the Titans organization since their latest attempt to find a replacement for Tannehill isn’t going well and there were even rumblings Willis might not make the team in 2023. Unfortunately, he outperformed their second-round pick this Summer in camp and preseason.

Under a rule change before this season, Levis is eligible to play as an emergency quarterback if Tannehill and Willis both are knocked out of a game.