WATCH: Tennessee Titans’ Roger McCreary, Joshua Kalu intercept Justin Herbert in ultimate display of teamwork

Every single Sunday of the NFL season we are usually bound to see multiple outstanding, jaw-dropping plays. Sometimes announcers may have a tendency to exaggerate and say it’s a highlight we’ve never seen before.

But given what Tennessee Titans defensive backs Roger McCreary and Joshua Kalu teamed up to do against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, we can firmly place this interception on another level in the category of special plays.

The pass by Herbert was clearly headed out of bounds by a good two yards or more, but McCreary — in mid-air no less — saw an opportunity to make the play of all plays after spotting an “available” Kalu in the end zone for the ultimate tag team version of an interception.

Now, for an essential closeup look at the replay.

McCreary had next to no time to make the fateful decision, but we can probably go ahead and confirm his peripheral vision is 100% razor-sharp.

Upon further review, as we so often hear, it sure looked like a risk-free effort by McCreary.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams was very obviously well on his way out of bounds so even if had managed to snatch it away, it would not have been anywhere close to being a completed pass for the TD.

So really, no harm, no foul.

In this case, it was the excellence of execution on display, and a swift turn in momentum.

The Tennessee Titans are fighting for their playoff lives and are looking to maintain their division lead over the surging Jacksonville Jaguars, so every bit of effort helps.

Should Tennessee hang on for the crucial win in Los Angeles, Roger McCreary and Joshua Kalu should be no-brainer candidates to receive game balls from head coach Mike Vrabel.