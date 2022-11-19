Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker leaves game with injury

Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee star quarterback Hendon Hooker injured his left knee during the fourth quarter of the No. 5 Volunteers’ game at South Carolina and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Hooker, who was hurt on a non-contact play, also lost a fumble on the play with 11:28 left in the game. Tennessee trainers examined the knee on the sideline and Hooker later slowly walked off the field to the locker room.

Joe Milton III replaced Hooker at quarterback.

Hooker, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, passed for 247 yards and three touchdowns before exiting.

Hooker has passed for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns against two interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 430 yards and five scores.

–Field Level Media