Tennessee frosh Kennedy Chandler declares for draft

Tennessee leading scorer Kennedy Chandler declared for the NBA draft Tuesday after his freshman season in Knoxville.

Chandler is widely considered to be a mid-first-round pick in this year’s draft. He led the Volunteers with 13.9 points, plus 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game over 34 starts. He helped get third-seeded Tennessee to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Michigan.

He will forgo his remaining eligibility.

“After much prayer and deliberation, I am extremely excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft and hiring agent Ryan Davis,” Chandler posted, in part, on Twitter.

Thank you Vol Nation ?? pic.twitter.com/DM85XI81aV — Kennedy Chandler (@KChandler_1) April 5, 2022

Chandler was a five-star recruit rated as the nation’s top point guard and ninth best prospect overall, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He chose Tennessee over Michigan, among more than 20 offers.

–Field Level Media