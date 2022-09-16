Tennessee dismisses two players after assault arrests

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Two Tennessee football players facing separate domestic assault charges are no longer with the team.

Volunteers coach Josh Heupel dismissed linebacker William Mohan and offensive lineman Savion Herring from the team, team spokesman Bill Martin confirmed with the Knoxville News Sentinel on Friday.

Mohan, a Michigan transfer, was arrested last month and has been off the team since Sept. 5.

Herring, a junior college transfer, was arrested earlier this week.

The 15th-ranked Volunteers (2-0) host Akron (1-1) on Saturday night in Knoxville.

–Field Level Media