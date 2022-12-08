Tennessee C Tamari Key (blood clots) out for season

Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee senior center Tamari Key will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season after blood clots were found in her lungs, the school announced Thursday.

Key started 93 of 99 games during her career at Tennessee — including the first nine this season — before sitting out the Lady Vols’ 69-39 win over Chattanooga on Tuesday.

Per the school, Key will receive care under the guidance of the University of Tennessee Medical Center and Tennessee athletics team physicians. Tennessee said Key is expected to make a full recovery.

“My sole concern right now is that Tamari continues to get the medical care and guidance she needs and begins the gradual process of healing and returning to full strength,” Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said in a statement on Thursday. “This is much bigger than basketball. We are so grateful that this medical condition was caught. Our entire program will be right beside Tamari during this process and welcomes prayers and positive thoughts from Lady Vol Nation and beyond.”

Key entered this season as a preseason All-SEC first-team pick and on the Naismith Trophy watch list. She averaged 8.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in nine games before being sidelined.

Last season, Key started all 34 games for a Lady Vols team that reached the Sweet 16 and blocked a school-record 119 shots, which led the NCAA.

–Field Level Media