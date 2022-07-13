Ten unvaccinated Royals won’t travel to Toronto

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals will be without 10 unvaccinated players who won’t travel to Toronto for a four-game series that begins Thursday, manager Mike Matheny told reporters.

Due to Canada’s vaccine requirement, the 10 players will be placed on the restricted list and won’t be paid or receive service time.

Kansas City will be without key hitters such as All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield, first baseman/outfielder Hunter Dozier and right-handed starting pitchers Brad Keller and Brady Singer.

Also not making the trip are catchers MJ Melendez and Cam Gallagher, outfielders Michael A. Taylor and Kyle Isbel and right-hander reliever Dylan Coleman.

The shortages leave Edward Olivares as the only outfielder currently available to play. There are no catchers.

The Royals plan to bring up reinforcements from Triple-A Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas to fortify the roster.

Matheny released the information after Kansas City defeated the visiting Detroit Tigers 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon.

–Field Level Media