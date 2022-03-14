Teddy Bridgewater signs one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins

Former Pro Bowl quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had to be hoping he’d land a starting job during NFL free agency. In fact, the former first-round pick’s previous asking price suggested that he expected to be a QB1.

That’s not going to be the case. On the first day of the NFL free agent tampering period, it’s being reported that Bridgewater has signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that it is to be a backup in South Beach.

Seen as a starter-caliber quarterback for the majority of his career, Bridgewater played last season with the Denver Broncos. He completed 67% of his passes for 3,052 yards with 18 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. That came after a disastrous one season with the Carolina Panthers.

Will Teddy Bridgewater compete with Tua Tagovailoa?

New Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has noted on a near never-ending loop that he firmly believes Tua Tagovailoa can be a franchise quarterback. This comes months after the Fins almost traded for Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Despite what the Dolphins might want us to believe publicly, the signing of Teddy Bridgewater isn’t necessarily a vote of confidence for Tua.

Tua Tagovailoa career stats: 66% completion, 4,467 yards, 27 TD, 15 INT (21 starts)

As you can see, those are not great numbers. For too often, Tua has been seen throwing short of the sticks while refusing to take chances down the field. He’s pretty similar to Teddy Bridgewater in that regard.

Either way, Miami’s new head coach does not have a built-in relationship with Tua. That could play a role come training camp and the preseason.

