Team Vitality unveil new-look LEC lineup

Team Vitality unveiled their 2023 lineup featuring three new members on Friday.

Mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perkovic of Croatia is the lone returning player, with jungler Zhou “Bo” Yangbo of China moving from a substitute role to the main roster.

The newcomers are top laner Gyu-tae “Photon” Kyeong of South Korea, bot laner Matus “Neon” Jakubcik of Slovakia and support Norman “Kaiser” Kaiser of Germany.

Photon most recently played for T1 Challengers in League Champions Korea, while Neon spent the past year with Misfits Gaming and Kaiser competed with MAD Lions for the last three years.

The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) 2023 Winter Split gets underway on Jan. 21.

