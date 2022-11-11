Team Vitality reveal new Valorant roster

Credit: Team Vitality

Team Vitality signed three players to fill out their Valorant squad that will compete in the new European Valorant circuit.

Michal “MOLSI” Lacki, Tomas “Destrian” Linikas and Karel “Twisten” Asenbrener will join returning Team Vitality players Santeri “BONECOLD” Sassi and Jokubas “ceNder” Labutis.

BONECOLD and ceNder were part of the Team Vitality squad that won the VRL 2022 France: Revolution League.

Salah “Salah” Barakat will coach the revamped roster. Harry “Gorilla” Mepham has signed on as the sixth player.

Poland’s MOLSI, 25, and 21-year-old ceNder of Lituania formerly were Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players. Twisten, an 18-year-old Czech, spent last season on the Valorant roster of BIG.

“Whilst we have already begun proving our strength in Valorant, when we were given the opportunity to join the VCT European League, we knew we had to create a robust and carefully curated team that would make us a serious contender for the best team in Europe. We’re incredibly proud of the roster we’ve created, and we cannot wait to see how far they go next year.” said Fabien “Neo” Devide, co-founder and esports director for Paris-based Team Vitality.

–Field Level Media